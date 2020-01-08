'Thirtysomething' Sequel With Original Cast Gets ABC Pilot Pickup

This is the second order of the season for the Disney-backed broadcaster.

ABC is returning to the world of Thirtysomething.

The network has handed out a pilot order for a sequel — called Thirtysomething(else) — to its former late '80s/early '90s family drama, featuring many of the show's original cast. The pickup arrives more than three months after producers MGM TV first shopped the project to potential buyers.

From original series creators Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick, the new take will focus on the children of the main characters from the initial series, who are now in their 30s themselves. Stars from the original series — Ken Olin (Michael Steadman), Mel Harris (Hope Murdoch), Timothy Busfield (Elliot Weston) and Patty Wettig (Nancy Weston) — will reprise their roles in the ABC take. Herskovitz and Zwick will co-write the script and exec produce with the latter set to direct the pilot. The show is a co-production between ABC Studios and MGM TV.

The sequel hails from MGM Television, which produced the original series. Thirtysomething ran for four seasons on ABC, launching in September 1987 and going on to become a pop culture sensation thanks in part to its focus on the day-to-day lives of baby boomers and its willingness to push the envelope of cultural stories. What's more, the family series earned an impressive 41 Emmy nominations during its run — winning 13 including for best drama in 1988 and acting honors for Wettig, Mayron and Busfield. The series marked its 30th anniversary in 2017.

This is the second formal pilot order for ABC for the 2020-21 broadcast season, joining The Brides from the team behind Riverdale.

The pickup arrives as ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke — who made the announcement Wednesday during her network's day before press at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour — is making a bid to bring women back to the Disney-owned broadcaster. The new take arrives as ABC is bidding farewell to its Emmy-winning family comedy Modern Family after 11 seasons. The network is also in early development on a Fresh Off the Boat spinoff and has Roseanne offshoot The Conners still going strong.