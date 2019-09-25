'Thirtysomething' Sequel in the Works at MGM TV

Thirty-something years after Thirtysomething premiered on ABC, a sequel to the late-'80s drama is in development.

MGM TV, which produced the original series, is working on a present-day update with creators Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick. The series would focus on the children of the main characters from the original, who are now in their 30s themselves.

The plan is for actors from the original to reprise their roles as well, though nothing is set at the moment. MGM is currently shopping the project to potential buyers.

Thirtysomething starred Ken Olin, Mel Harris, Melanie Mayron, Peter Horton, Patricia Kalember, Timothy Busfield, Patricia Wettig and Polly Draper. It premiered in September 1987 and ran for four seasons. Though never a big hit — it finished no higher than 40th in the Nielsen rankings over its four years — the show had an outsize pop-cultural footprint thanks to its focus on the day-to-day lives of Baby Boomers.

It was also an Emmy darling, scoring 41 nominations and winning 13 awards, including one for best drama series in 1988 and acting honors for Wettig (three times), Mayron and Busfield.

Herskovitz and Zwick are writing the script together and will executive produce, with Zwick slated to direct.

The Thirtysomething sequel is the latest in a line of projects based on studios' existing IP. Also in development are a Walker, Texas Ranger reboot starring Jared Padalecki from CBS TV Studios; sequels to Saved by the Bell and Punky Brewster and a Battlestar Galactica reboot, all slated for Peacock, NBCUniversal's upcoming streaming platform; and a Gossip Girl update at streamer HBO Max, to name a few.

Deadline first reported the news.