Thomas Middleditch Says He Wants a "Bittersweet" Ending to 'Silicon Valley'

The 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' actor made a visit to 'Conan' Monday night, where he shared what he hopes for the final season of the HBO show and gushed about having a fan in Bill Gates.

Thomas Middleditch stopped by TBS' Conan Monday night where he discussed starring in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, teased the final season of Silicon Valley and gushed about having a fan in Bill Gates.

After joining O’Brien onstage, the late-night host was quick to mention that Gates publicly said that "no show has gotten it right until Silicon Valley," something Middleditch felt honored by due to his own fandom for Gates.

"This may come as a shock to you but I’m a big fan of Windows,” the actor said. “I’m a gamer so Windows is a part of that."

Middleditch also admitted that when he first heard that Gates wrote about the show last year for his blog in a piece called "If you want to understand Silicon Valley, Watch Silicon Valley," he was surprised to find that it was rather “flattering” and Gates felt as if he identified the most with his character on the show.

"It was essentially a really flattering review," the actor said, also mentioning that Gates used a photo of him in character for the piece as well. "I was very honored and I’m happy he used such a flattering photo."

With fans expressing their dismay for the series finale of Game of Thrones, Middleditch says he is unfazed by the pressure of satisfying everyone with Silicon Valley’s ending. "These snowflakes bitchin' and moaning," he joked about GOT fans. "You know just be happy you got Game of Thrones in the first place.”

When O’Brien asked how Middleditch envisioned the series’ ending, Middleditch said that he hopes it will be "bittersweet." "I hope that it will be in some way bittersweet much like the show every victory has a consequence. The show is perpetually going 'yay we did it' when someone walks by and says 'ha-ha I got you in the nuts.' "

The actor also discussed starring in the recent Godzilla: King of the Monsters, admitting that his character isn’t actually involved in the film’s heavy action sequences. Despite believing there was going to be advanced special effects methods used to film the action scenes, Middleditch said, instead, they resorted to "Vintage Star Trek style" which consisted of the actors moving side-to-side as the camera shook.

The actor then pretended to film a scene from the movie with O’Brien, with Middleditch later asking the audience, "How many people just puked?"

"You really know how to sell a movie," O’Brien had joked to Middleditch with the actor later saying the film is a "wild ride."

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is in theaters now.