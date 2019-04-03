Tiffany Haddish Shows Kimmel Her Tracy Morgan Impression

The actress, who impersonated her 'The Last O.G.' co-star, also explained why she sometimes charges for selfies when she visited 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on Tuesday.

Tiffany Haddish shared her best impression of her The Last O.G. co-star and "one of the richest people" she knows, Tracy Morgan, when she stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday.

"He's the only person I know that's like, 'Tiffany, you know I got eight octopuses. I have eight octopuses and I'm about to get me another one,"' she said with her best impression of TBS co-star Morgan. "'You know my fish tank is crazy.'"

The actress and comedian also spoke about her upcoming, starring role in The Kitchen. She recalled to Kimmel how people were surprised to hear about her casting in the female-fronted mob drama, which co-stars Melissa McCarthy. "This guy's like, 'Wow Tiffany. I didn't know you can really act. You can act. You're acting now,'" she recalled of one person. "I was like, 'Yeah, I've been acting. I'm acting like I care about what you got to say, sir.'"

Haddish said that same man later asked for a selfie. "I was like, 'Can you pay me?,'" she said. "Usually I don't charge anything, but because he insulted my talent, I charged him $50."

The actress said she only charges photos for people who clearly have not seen her projects and refer to her films as "little," which she explained was disrespectful. "'I haven’t seen your little movie that I heard made a little bit. What it make, like $100 million something,'" she mocked. '"My mama loves you, though. Can I get a picture with you? Cause my mama loves you.' And I'll be like, '$50.'"

Kimmel said that the $50 photos seem reasonable. "I'm sorry, I'm bitter. I got issues," she then joked. "This is really a conversation I should be having with my therapist."

Watch Haddish's appearance below.