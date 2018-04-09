Tiffany Haddish Helps Seth Meyers With "Jokes Seth Can't Tell"

The comic actress joined 'Late Night' writers Amber Ruffin and Jenny Hagel to help the NBC host out with difficult punchlines.

Tiffany Haddish joined Late Night host Seth Meyers and his writers Amber Ruffin and Jenny Hagel for a new "Jokes Seth Can't Tell" segment.

After getting help delivering punchlines about subjects such as rhino extinction and lesbian tech developers, Haddish joined the trio to offer assistance on a joke about Denzel Washington's upcoming Broadway stint in The Iceman Cometh. "...And the women in the audience will also cometh," Haddish offered after Meyers set up the joke.

After delivering her punchline, Haddish suggested Meyers should try one. After some convincing from Ruffin and Hagel, Meyers agreed to try his hand at a joke.

"A new study has found that the average mom gets one hour and seven minutes of time to herself every day, and she uses it to complain," quipped Meyers, prompting much dissention from Ruffin, Hagel and Haddish.

"You lied to me," Meyers said. "Black women and lesbians are liars."

Watch the video below.