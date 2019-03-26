Tiffany Haddish Stand-Up Series Lands at Netflix

The breakout star will present six stand-up specials from up-and-coming comics for the streamer.

Tiffany Haddish is teaming with Netflix to bring up-and-coming comedic voices to the world.

The breakout star of Girls Trip and Night School (and Hollywood Reporter Power 100 member) is executive producing a series of stand-up specials for the streamer. Titled Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, the series will feature six of Haddish's favorite comics in half-hour specials.

Fellow comedian Wanda Sykes and Paige Hurwitz, whose Push It Productions was behind the 2014 revival of Last Comic Standing on NBC, will also executive produce. The title of the series is a call-back to Haddish's 2017 Showtime special She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood, which came on the heels of Girls Trip.

The comedians featured in the series are Chaunté Wayans, April Macie, Tracey Ashley, Aida Rodriguez, Flame Monroe and Marlo Williams. Haddish has a history with all six, having worked with them in comedy clubs or in TV, and They Ready aims to bring more women, people of color and LGBTQ performers into the spotlight.

"I am introducing six of my favorite comedians," said Haddish. "In my eyes, they are superstars — the epitome of They Ready."

Push It Productions is also producing stand-up specials from Haddish and Sykes for Netflix. The company also produces Talk Show the Game Show for TruTV and stand-up series Unprotected Sets for Epix.

They Ready is the latest addition to Netflix's large and ever-growing slate of stand-up series and specials. The streaming giant has titled the market for stand-up comics with huge deals for the likes of Chris Rock, Amy Schumer and Dave Chappelle, and series like The Standups and The Comedy Lineup have given platforms to lesser-known comedians.