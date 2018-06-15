Tiffany Haddish Teases MTV Movie & TV Awards Hosting Gig

She also dished to Jimmy Kimmel about hitting on Leonardo DiCaprio at a party.

Tiffany Haddish stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! Friday night to discuss her upcoming projects, her MTV Movie & TV Awards hosting gig, and, of course, Leonardo DiCaprio.

The star, who appears next in the upcoming comedy Uncle Drew, joked of her successful year, "I don't know where y'all was, but I been doing this a long time."

The Girls Trip breakout is also set to host the MTV Movie Awards on Monday. Of the hosting gig she teased that no one should be concerned about being made fun of because "I'm giving all love through my jokes, but they will be funny."

Haddish appears on the cover of the June 13 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. She sat down with THR to discuss upcoming projects, hitting on Leonardo DiCaprio, getting blown off by Roseanne Barr, who really bit Beyonce and the fallout between her and Sanaa Lathan's family, among other things.

Of DiCaprio, she recounted to Kimmel her story of meeting the actor at a party where she told him she wanted to "hit that, and I ain't talking about drugs." She told Kimmel that her offer to the actor still stands.

She also told Kimmel about how actor and comedian Kevin Hart gave her $300 to invest in herself. She joked that he won't let her pay him back because he's collecting interest.

Uncle Drew, which also stars Nick Kroll, Kyrie Irving, Shaquille O'Neal and Get Out breakout Lil Rel Howery, among others, hits theaters June 29.