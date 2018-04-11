Tig Notaro Boards 'Star Trek: Discovery'

The actress and comedian will guest-star on season two of the CBS All Access drama.

Tig Notaro is heading from Amazon to space.

The comedian and actress has joined the cast of CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery.

The former One Mississippi star will guest-star on the sophomore season of the drama, taking on the role of chief engineer Denise Reno of the USS Hiawatha. In typical Star Trek: Discovery fashion, the series does not reveal the number of episodes each actor is slated to appear in. Production on season two begins this month. A return date has not yet been determined.

The USS Hiawatha was briefly mentioned in the Star Trek video game Starfleet Command as an Akula-class ship affiliated with the Federation Starfleet. Notaro joins a season- two cast that includes Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, aka Captain Kirk's predecessor on the USS Enterprise.

The introduction of Captain Christopher Pike comes after Star Trek: Discovery used its season-one finale to introduce the USS Enterprise when the Discovery was on a journey to Vulcan to pick up the ship's new captain following the apparent death of Jason Isaacs' Captain Gabriel Lorca. With Pike's arrival, the series also sets the stage to potentially introduce Spock. (Still to be determined is who will be the new captain to replace Lorca, as Mount is the first casting revealed for season two.)

For her part, Notaro is fresh off Amazon Studios' One Mississippi, which was inspired by her own life. Notaro created, wrote and starred in the series, which ran for two seasons before being canceled in January as part of Amazon's push for broader programming. Her credits include the upcoming Instant Family. She's repped by ICM Partners, Integral Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.