'Tiger King' Follow-Up Hosted by Joel McHale Set at Netflix

The comedian interviews several figures from the docuseries for the episode, titled 'The Tiger King and I.'

The rumored additional episode of the breakout Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is now a reality.

Joel McHale will host a follow-up installment called The Tiger King and I, which is set to debut Sunday on the streaming platform.

The aftershow will feature McHale interviewing a number of people featured in Tiger King, including Jeff and Lauren Lowe; John Reinke; Joshua Dial; John Finlay; Saff; Erik Cowie; and Rick Kirkham about what's happened since filming took place and how their lives have changed since the release of the series, which has drawn big audiences to Netflix.

The official news comes a few days after Jeff Lowe, one of Tiger King's subjects, told Los Angeles Dodgers player Justin Turner via video message that another episode would air. Turner and his wife, Kourtney, had discussed the show on an episode of her podcast.

Tiger King has been a breakout hit for Netflix. The docuseries racked up an average viewership of 19 million people in the U.S. over its first 10 days of release, according to figures from Nielsen, and more than 34 million people watched at least a few minutes of it. Its ratings, likely boosted by more people being home due to coronavirus quarantines, rival those of the past two seasons of Stranger Things, one of the streamer's biggest series.

Netflix's aftershow will also beat two other programs looking to piggyback on the Tiger King phenomenon to air. Fox is scheduled to air a TMZ-produced special about the show on Monday, and the cable network ID is producing its own series due later in the year.

Watch McHale's announcement of The Tiger King and I below.