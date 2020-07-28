'Tiger King' Documentary Nabs Multiple Emmy Nominations

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness was nominated for six Emmys on Tuesday, including outstanding documentary.

The Netflix series that took the nation by storm just an the coronavirus pandemic began, forcing people indoors, was also nominated for outstanding directing for a documentary, outstanding picture editing for a nonfiction program, outstanding music composition for a documentary, outstanding sound editing for a limited series and outstanding sound mixing for a reality program.

Tiger King held the top spot on Netflix most-streamed ranking category for more than a month and averaged 19 million U.S. viewers over its first 10 days of release, according to Nielsen figures (which the streamer says aren't entirely accurate). More than 34 million people in the U.S. watched at least a few minutes of the series over that span.

Tiger King focused on Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, who ran an infamous tiger zoo in Oklahoma before he was convicted for his part in a murder-for-hire plot and animal abuse charges. Serving a 22-year prison sentence, he has since asked President Donald Trump for a pardon.

The series spawned a TMZ-produced special that aired on Fox and an additional roundup episode added after the initial launch, which was hosted by Joel McHale. Florida authorities also used the docuseries to help try and solve a cold case disappearance.