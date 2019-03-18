Tika Sumpter, Anders Holm to Star in Potential 'Black-ish' Spinoff

Sources say that episode could potentially serve as a launchpad for a third series in the 'Black-ish' franchise.

Tika Sumpter and Anders Holm are getting in on ABC's Black-ish.

The pair will star in a throwback episode of the comedy centered on a younger version of Tracee Ellis Ross' character Rainbow that could turn into a potential spinoff of the flagship. Other actors to join the episode include Arica Himmel as the kid Rainbow, Ethan William Childress as Johan, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica, Gary Cole as Paul's father, Harrison and Christina Anthony as Alicia's sister, Denise.

As reported last month, the episode could potentially serve as a launchpad for a third series in the Black-ish franchise, a prequel revolving around a younger version of Rainbow. The plan has been that the idea would be essentially tested out as an episode of the flagship comedy before the network would decide if it wanted to move forward with a potential new series.

Of course, should the project move forward, it would be the second spinoff to stem from the Emmy-nominated comedy created by Kenya Barris. In 2017, ABC reteamed with Barris for Grown-ish, a spinoff revolving around star Yara Shahidi as her character, Zoey, went off to college. The pilot skewed too young for ABC and was ultimately picked up to series at the Disney-owned broadcaster's younger-skewing cable network Freeform, where it has become a breakout hit.

