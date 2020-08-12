TikTok Trump Impersonator Sarah Cooper Lands Netflix Comedy Special

Sarah Cooper is about to learn how to variety.

The author and comedian, who has broken out during the pandemic on TikTok for her Trump impersonations, including her viral "How to Medical" video, has landed a variety special at Netflix.

Titled Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine, the special will feature vignettes focusing on issues related to politics, race, gender, class and other topics. An array of short interviews and sketches featuring special guests will also be part of the special. The one-off will premiere at a date to be determined in the fall.

Natasha Lyonne (Netflix's Russian Doll, Orange Is the New Black) will direct the Cooper special and exec produce alongside Maya Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behrens via their Animal Pictures banner. Paula Pell, AGI Entertainment's Chris Burns (Cooper's manager) and Dan Powell of Irony Point will also be credited as EPs.

Cooper recently signed with WME for representation and, since her first video went viral in April, has drawn interest from studios, streamers, production companies and publishers all with offers in a variety of genres, including features, scripted and unscripted TV, podcasts and books.

Cooper's first video, "How to Medical," posted April 23 and has already received more than 21 million views across TikTok, Twitter and YouTube. The 50-second video features Cooper speaking over audio of Trump's proposed COVID-19 cures of UV light and disinfectant.

A series of other how-to Trump videos, including How to Bible, have also each gone viral. She has appeared on daytime and late-night talk shows and been featured in major publications across the U.S. On Tuesday, she filled in as host on The Jimmy Kimmel Show.

Before How to Medical, Cooper was a writer and correspondent on the Stephen Colbert-produced CBS All Access pilot Old News. She wrote the best-selling book 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings and How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings. She next will write a modern, comedic take on a Dale Carnegie book for Audible Originals.

Cooper is repped by WME, AGI and Morris Yorn. Animal Pictures is with WME and 3 Arts. Pell is with WME, Narrative and Hansen Jacobson.