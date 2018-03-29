Tim Kring Drama 'Beyond' Canceled at Freeform

Freeform is moving beyond Beyond.

The younger-skewing, Disney-owned cable network has canceled the Tim Kring-produced series after two seasons. The decision comes a week after the sci-fi drama wrapped its second season.

Beyond revolved around Holden (Burkely Duffield), a man who wakes up from a coma after 12 years and discovers supernatural abilities that propel him into the middle of a dangerous conspiracy.

After launching all 10 of its first-season episodes with a Netflix-like binge model in season one, Freeform days later renewed the series for a second season. All told, the network at the time said more than 14 million people watched the show in its first week — with 7.2 million of those watching the linear premiere. It helped Freeform generate what it says was its best week across digital platforms in more than four years. With three days of delayed viewing, Beyond — from Kring's Imperative Entertainment — ranks as the network's biggest launch in a year: 1.5 million total viewers and 500,000 among adults 18-49.

The series returned on-par in January but saw its numbers quickly decline from there. The March 22 season finale drew just 260,000 total viewers — off about 50 percent year-over-year.

The news comes as Freeform is expanding its programming strategy to four nights a week as it looks to utilize its slate of blockbuster films as lead-ins to help boost the fortunes of its scripted fare. The cable network's scripted roster also includes the recently renewed Grown-ish, The Bold Type, Famous in Love, Shadowhunters and rookies Marvel's Cloak and Dagger, Alone Together and Siren. The Tom Ascheim-led Freeform is also readying a Pretty Little Liars spinoff as it plots the end of The Fosters and Young and Hungry.