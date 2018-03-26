Timberman-Beverly Productions Jumps From CBS to ABC With New Overall Deal

Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly will create and develop new projects for ABC Studios under the multiyear overall deal.

Timberman-Beverly Productions, one of TV's most prolific production companies, is on the move.

Longtime producing partners Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly have jumped from CBS Television Studios to ABC Studios, where they have signed a multiyear overall deal. Under the pact, the duo will develop projects for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

Since forming their production company in 2003, Timberman and Beverly have produced a number of TV hits including FX's Justified, Showtime's Masters of Sex, VH1's Hindsight and CBS' Unforgettable, The Odd Couple, Doubt, A Gifted Man and SEAL Team. This pilot season, they have the CBS drama The Code, from writer Craig Sweeney and starring Mira Sorvino, in the works. The news comes two months after the company landed a straight-to-series order for the eight-episode limited series Unbelievable, based on the Pulitzer-winning story "An Unbelievable Story of Rape," from writer/showrunner Susannah Grant and executive producer Katie Couric.

"Sarah and Carl will be an incredible asset to our studio," ABC Studios president Patrick Moran said Monday in a statement. “Their deep relationships in the creative community and extensive experience as producers is unparalleled.”

Timberman and Beverly first started working together during their days as executives at Universal Television, and before that, Columbia TriStar Television. The company is repped by CAA and Del Shaw and Hansen Jacobson.

The signing comes after ABC Studios lost prolific producer Shonda Rhimes to a nine-figure overall deal with Netflix. The streamer's interest in signing superstar producers to overall deals has helped to intensify the war for top talent, both in front of and behind the camera. Since Rhimes' exit, ABC Studios made waves when it brought Carlton Cuse (Lost) back to the company with a sizable overall deal.