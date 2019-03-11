'Time Bandits' TV Series in the Works at Apple With Taika Waititi

The 'Thor: Ragnarok' filmmaker will co-write and direct the pilot for the project.

Apple's Time Bandits TV series is coming together.

Thor: Ragnarok's Taika Waititi has joined the project and will co-write and direct the pilot for the potential series, which remains in development.

The deal follows a rights deal Apple made last summer to adapt Terry Gilliam's 1981 fantasy feature for the small screen. The project hails from Anonymous Content, Paramount Television and Media Rights Capital. Waititi will also exec produce alongside Gilliam and producer Dan Halsted (TBS' People of Earth).

The news arrives as Waititi is currently earning rave reviews for FX's adaptation of his cult hit What We Do in the Shadows and as the prolific writer-actor will next direct The Mandalorian, the upcoming Star Wars original series for forthcoming platform Disney+. His credits include Flight of the Conchords and feature Jojo Rabbit, the latter of which is due in the fall.

Apple continues to build up its scripted roster with a who's who of talent on both sides of the camera. The tech behemoth will formally present its plan for video this month.

Time Bandits is the latest project Paramount TV has set up at Apple and joins Defending Jacob (starring Chris Evans), the untitled Hilde Lysiak drama and international series Shantaram.