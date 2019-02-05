Time-Spanning Comedy, AI Thriller Get Pilot Orders at Fox

Fox's roster of pilots continues to grow.

The network has given orders to two more projects: comedy Adam & Eve, from Ed co-creator Jon Beckerman, and drama neXt from 24: Legacy creator Manny Coto and the duo of John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us).

The two orders follow on the heels of green lights for two other dramas, cop show Deputy and an untitled drama set at a wedding from Californication's Tom Kapinos. Fox now has five dramas and six comedies — including animated shows Duncanville and Bless the Harts, ordered straight to series — on its slate for 2019-20.

Adam & Eve, based on a French-Canadian format, follows a couple at three stages of their relationship: young and passionate, middle-aged with kids and navigating retirement. It will ask big questions, like what makes a marriage last? Do people ever really change? And why, after 40 years, can't we pick a place for dinner without it being a whole thing?

Beckerman (Late Show With David Letterman, The Knights of Prosperity) is writing the pilot and executive producing with Avanti Groupe's Claude Meunier and Luc Wiseman. It comes from 20th Century Fox TV.

Thriller neXt, also from 20th, teams a brilliant, paranoid former tech CEO and a Homeland cybersecurity agent as they try to stop the world's first artificial intelligence crisis: the emergence of a rogue AI with the ability to continuously improve itself. The show will combine action and a layered examination of how technology has invaded our lives and transformed us in ways we don't yet understand.

Coto, who has also worked on Dexter and American Horror Story, will write and executive produce. Requa and Ficarra will direct the pilot and executive produce along with their Zaftig Films partner Charlie Gogolak.