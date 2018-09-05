Timothy Dalton to Star in DC Universe's 'Doom Patrol'

The onetime James Bond will take on his first series regular part since the end of Showtime's 'Penny Dreadful' two years ago.

Timothy Dalton is returning to television.

The onetime James Bond has booked the leading role in DC Universe's Doom Patrol. The live-action role is Dalton's first series regular gig since he wrapped his three-season run on Showtime's Penny Dreadful in 2016.

Doom Patrol, based on the iconic DC Comics characters, will be written by Jeremy Carver (Supernatural), who will executive produce the 13-episode drama alongside Greg Berlanti — the prolific exec producer behind The CW's Arrow-verse — and Geoff Johns.

The drama revolves around superhero outcasts Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Negative Man (Dwain Murphy), Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby) and Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), who are led by modern-day mad scientists Dr. Niles Caulder and Cyborg (Joivan Wade)

Dalton will take on the role of Dr. Niles "The Chief" Caulder, who is described as a pioneer in medical science, searching the world over for those on the edge of death in need of a miracle. Brilliant but controversial, Dr. Caulder will stop at nothing to help those he believes are in need, including his collection of strange heroes known as the Doom Patrol.

Dalton's TV credits include episodes of Chuck, Doctor Who and minis Hercules and Centennial. On the big screen, his credits include Toy Story, The Tourist, Hot Fuzz and James Bond in The Living Daylights and License to Kill. He's repped by ICM Partners and the U.K.'s Independent Talent Group.

DC Universe, the subscription video on demand platform, will launch in September with a slate of live-action and animated originals as well as a library of DC Comics-related TV series and films. Doom Patrol is due in 2019.

