Timothy Olyphant Joins 'Fargo' in Return to FX

The former 'Justified' star has joined the Chris Rock-led cast for season four of the anthology series.

Timothy Olyphant is headed back to FX.

The Justified star has joined Fargo's fourth season in a recurring role. He'll be part of a cast headed by Chris Rock, who plays the patriarch of a Kansas City crime family circa 1950.

The cast also includes Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black), Jack Huston, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, Salvatore Esposito, musician Andrew Bird, Jeremie Harris, Gaetano Bruno, Anji White, Francesco Acquaroli, Emyri Crutchfield and Amber Midthunder.

As with most of the other cast, FX isn't revealing any details about Olyphant's character beyond his name: Dick "Deafy" Wickware.

Season four of Fargo is set in Kansas City in 1950, at the end of two great migrations — those of Southern Europeans immigrating to the U.S. and African Americans leaving the Jim Crow South. Two crime syndicates in Kansas City, one Italian and one African American, have struck an uneasy peace held together by the two families exchanging their youngest sons.

Rock plays Loy Cannon, the head of one of the families. The season could have some connection to season two, which featured members of the Kansas City syndicate move in on territory in Fargo. Whishaw's season four character, Rabbi Milligan, also shares a last name with Mike Milligan, played by Bokeem Woodbine in season two.

Olyphant played Marshal Raylan Givens for six seasons on FX's Justified. He co-starred in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and is coming off Santa Clarita Diet, which Netflix canceled after three seasons, and HBO's Deadwood movie.

Production on Fargo is scheduled to begin in the fall in Chicago for a 2020 premiere.

Deadline first reported Olyphant's casting.