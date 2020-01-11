Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Returning as Golden Globes Hosts

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are headed back to the Golden Globes stage.

The news came via Poehler’s surprise appearance at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour Saturday. An exact date in 2021 has not been decided, but the telecast will mark the comedy pair’s fourth time hosting the awards show. Poehler and Fey were universally praised for their on-stage rapport during their previous outings in 2013, ‘14 and ‘15.

"There's no denying that Tina and Amy's comedic chemistry is infectious," said Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, in a statement. "We can't wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes stage."

News of their involvement will inevitably be seen as a coup for producer Dick Clark Productions, the HFPA and longtime partner NBC, particularly at a time when major award shows have struggled to line up hosts. ABC announced earlier this week that next month's Oscars will go hostless for its second year in a row.

The announcement comes just a week after NBC aired the annual award show with Ricky Gervais on the dais. The British comic, who’d hosted four times before, joked that this time would be his last, giving him the freedom to unload on the Hollywood system and its benefactors. At one point during his recent stint, he suggested the night’s winners come up, “accept your little award, thank you agent and God and fuck off.” Viewership for the night’s ceremony was down slightly, with the star-studded show hitting an eight-year low.

Fey and Poehler both have long-standing relationships with NBC, beginning with their star-making turns on Saturday Night Live. More recently, Fey created and starred in 30 Rock and produced Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt for Netflix. She, with Robert Carlock, will exec producer NBC’s upcoming comedy starring Ted Danson as L.A.’s mayor. Poehler, who starred in Parks and Recreation for NBC, is an exec producer and host of NBC’s Making It and a hands-on producer on Netflix’s Russian Doll and Fox’s upcoming animated comedy Duncanville. Poehler also announced that Making It has been picked up for a third season.

The Golden Globes is produced by Dick Clark Productions, a division of Valence Media, the parent company of the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group.