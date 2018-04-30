Watch Tina Fey, David Letterman Perform Improv Scene in Netflix Talk Show Clip

The comedian and host of 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction' treated the audience to some entertaining banter about sunscreen.

Tina Fey is flexing her improv muscles once again. In a preview for the upcoming episode of David Letterman's Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the Saturday Night Live alum invites the former late-night host to join her in some impromptu, ad-libbed dialogue.

After asking the audience to help her choose a location for her scene with Letterman, Fey tells him that they are at the beach. "So whatever I say, you have to agree to it and you add some new information," she tells him. "Alright, let's go!" Letterman enthusiastically responds.

Before the two even begin, the crowd goes wild with applause and laughter, causing Letterman to quip, "Wow, this is the easiest crowd in the world. The anticipation of lousy improv!"

"It's the thrill of it," Fey says with a laugh, before letting Letterman know that their scene will involve some "imaginary objects." That's when Fey starts applying make-believe sunscreen, telling Letterman he's "getting pretty burned."

"You know, just earlier this afternoon, I found something on my back that looks like it may — well, this part's true — but I think it's from sun exposure," he says, jokingly bringing his real-life health concerns into their improve scene. "So you're smart to put the imaginary lotion on," he tells Fey.

"What you should probably do is just lay down and let the sun cook it off," she then suggests, to which Letterman answers back, "Oh, that seems like an excellent idea, but I'm not as dumb as I look."

"How could you be?" Fey asks, prompting the audience — and Letterman — to erupt in even more laughter. "And scene!"

Fey follows Letterman's prior guests Barack Obama, Jay-Z, George Clooney and Malala Yousafzai. His chat with the final guest of the six-part series, Howard Stern, will release May 31.

Fey's episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction bows May 4 on Netflix. Watch the full scene in the video below.