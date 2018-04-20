Tina Fey Addresses '30 Rock' Reboot Rumors on 'The Tonight Show'

The writer-actress opened up to Jimmy Fallon about recent speculation that she might revive her beloved NBC sitcom.

Tina Fey addressed recent rumors of a possible 30 Rock reboot during a Thursday appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. According to the actress, writer and producer, she is definitely thinking about bringing Liz Lemon and the cast of TGS With Tracy Jordan back to life.

"Here's what I'll say. We were on the red carpet for the Broadway opening [of Mean Girls] and someone was like, 'Would you ever do a 30 Rock reboot?' And I was like, 'Maybe.' And, like, a little bit of that is on me," Fey told Fallon with a laugh. "I must be so thirsty for Internet attention [that] I was like, 'Maybe.'"

She jokingly continued, "It's either say yes to stuff like that or I have to walk around CVS holding Poise pads trying to get in 'Stars, They're Just Like Us.' So thirsty for attention."

Kidding aside, Fey — who created and starred in 30 Rock, which ran for seven seasons from 2006 to 2013 — confirmed that she and co-showrunner Robert Carlock have discussed the possibility of revisiting the show amid Hollywood's reboot frenzy. However, the Saturday Night Live vet said that fans shouldn't expect "a straight reboot because that would be too easy."

"We're trying to think of a way to do something. What should we do?" she asked, before offering hilarious suggestions, including "a prequel like Muppet Babies" or having the series "set in a dystopian future where there's a lot of robot sex and [Jack] McBrayer comes and is like, 'Oh no!'"

Fey then promised Fallon he'll "be the first to know" about an official revival once she finally nails down a concept.

Fey wasn't the only 30 Rock alum to speak out about reboot rumors on the Mean Girls red carpet. While chatting with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the show's April 8 debut, Jane Krakowski said that "there's definitely been talk and conversations."

"Right now, [reboots are] the trend," the actress, who played Jenna Maroney in the beloved NBC sitcom, said. "And I would be thrilled if the trend continued over into 30 Rock."

Meanwhile, Fey, Krakowski and Carlock are currently working on Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, with the first half of that show's fourth season hitting the streaming service May 30.

During Fey's Tonight Show appearance, she also participated in a prerecorded segment, surprising unsuspecting fans by greeting them in person with Fallon by her side. After some of her biggest admirers expressed their appreciation for Fey while speaking to a Mean Girls poster at New York's August Wilson Theatre — the home of her 2004 film's Broadway adaption — the comedian came out to exchange hugs and make small talk.

"I cannot tell you how much it meant for this quirky, weird girl in high school to look up to you," one fan told Fey, who embraced her and then quipped back, "I was doing it all for selfish reasons, but then I ended up helping you!"

Back in the studio, Fallon took to the stage to surprise Fey with a heartwarming message of his own for his former SNL co-star.

"If you’re lucky, throughout your life you get to meet and spend time with a few people who really change you for the better. I got lucky; for me you were one of those people. I met you when I was 23 — I believe you were 45," he joked, before continuing, “And I was lucky enough to work with you, and grow with you, and learn from you. A lot of people in this world have dreams or goals or ideas but not everybody goes out and fights to make them happen. But you’re someone who did."

"And most importantly, even now, you’re making other people feel like they can do the same thing and change the world. Today, I’m 27 years old and I have two daughters," the 43-year-old dad of Winnie, three, and Frances, four, concluded, adding in one last punchline. "And my hope for them is that they’ll grow up to be leaders like you. And that they’ll be as fearless and confident in their strengths as you are. I love you."

Later, Fey introduced a special performance of Mean Girls' "I'd Rather Be Me," sung by Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janice Ian, which you can watch below.

Watch Fey's interview with Fallon above.