TV Ratings: NBC Sweeps Monday as 'Titan Games' Leads

NBC topped all three hours of primetime among adults 18-49 on Monday, with The Titan Games matching its rating from a week ago and leading all shows on the broadcast networks. ABC's Bachelor retrospective show, meanwhile, got off to a modest start — as is to be expected from a clip show.

The Titan Games scored a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49, even with last week, and 3.89 million viewers, down a little from 4.15 million a week ago. The Wall (0.7 in 18-49, 3.74 million) and Songland (0.5, 2.41 million) were both off a little in both measures, but they led their respective hours in the 18-49 demographic.

With The Bachelorette sidelined due to the coronavirus pandemic, ABC debuted a retrospective show called The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! to so-so numbers. The show, which took up all of primetime, averaged a 0.4 in adults 18-49 and 2.43 million viewers.

The CW's Whose Line Is It Anyway returned from a few weeks off with a 0.2 in the demo, even with its average from earlier in the spring. Roswell, New Mexico drew a 0.1. CBS and Fox both aired reruns all evening.

NBC's 0.6 average in the 18-49 demographic led primetime on the broadcast networks. Univision finished second with a 0.5. ABC, CBS and Fox tied for third at 0.4. Telemundo followed with a 0.3, and The CW came in at 0.2.

