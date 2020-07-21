TV Ratings: 'Titan Games' Extends NBC's Winning Streak

The network has led every Monday of the summer season among adults 18-49.

NBC ran its summer winning streak to nine weeks on Monday, with The Titan Games leading the network to the top of the adults 18-49 rankings. It also led the broadcast slate in total viewers, while ABC's Bachelor clip show slipped to a low in total viewers.

The Titan Games continued its steady performance, scoring a 0.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 3.85 million viewers — even with last week in the demo and and up a small amount in total viewers. A rerun of The Wall and a new Dateline each averaged 0.5 in adults 18-49.

The Bachelor Presents: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! returned from a week off to a 0.3 in adults 18-49 (even with its last airing) and 1.82 million viewers, its smallest audience to date.

CBS and Fox both aired repeats all evening. The CW's Whose Line Is It Anyway and Penn & Teller: Fool Us were both steady at 0.2 in adults 18-49.

NBC's 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 topped the broadcast networks in primetime, edging Univision's 0.5. Fox came in third at 0.4, while ABC, CBS and Telemundo all tied at 0.3. The CW averaged 0.2.

