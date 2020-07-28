TV Ratings: NBC Stays in Front With 'Titan Games'

Monday's broadcast ratings played out according to their usual pattern, with NBC leading primetime among adults 18-49 and The Titan Games capturing the top spot in the demo.

The Titan Games scored a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49, even with last week and the best on the broadcast nets in primetime. The show also finished second on broadcast in total viewers with 3.68 million. A rerun of The Wall (0.5) led its hour in the key ad demographic, and Dateline drew a 0.4 at 10 p.m.

Whose Line Is It Anyway held steady on The CW with a 0.2 in adults 18-49 and 1 million viewers. The special Penn & Teller: Try This at Home Too earned a 0.2 in the demo and 680,000 viewers, even in adults 18-49 but down in total audience for the usual numbers for Penn & Teller: Fool Us. A rerun of The Neighborhood on CBS was the most watched network show in primetime with 3.9 million viewers. A repeat of The Bachelor Presents: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! came in at 0.2 in adults 18-49 for ABC.

NBC's 0.5 average among adults 18-49 led the night, edging Univision's 0.4. CBS, Fox and Telemundo all tied for third at 0.3. ABC and The CW each drew 0.2s.

July 28, 10:55 a.m. An earlier version of this story failed to note ABC's Bachelor clip show aired a repeat Monday night.