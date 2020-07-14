TV Ratings: 'Titan Games,' 'CMA Best of Fest' Lead

ABC gets a boost Monday from its country music special, leading the broadcast networks in total viewers.

ABC got a ratings bump Monday from a special featuring past performances from the CMA Festival, leading the night in total viewers and tying for the top spot in adults 18-49. NBC's The Titan Games was the top individual show.

The Titan Games scored a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.82 million viewers, even with last week. It posted the best numbers on the broadcast networks in primetime. An installment of Dateline drew a 0.4 in the 18-49 demo and 2.76 million viewers following a repeat of The Wall.

CMA Best of Fest, a three-hour compilation of memorable performances from the CMA Fest, delivered 3.52 million viewers and a 0.5 in adults 18-49, a good bit above the averages for its Bachelor clip show on Mondays this summer (2.15 million viewers, 0.4 in 18-49).

Univision got above-average numbers from the finale of Amor Eterno, which earned a 0.6 in adults 18-49 to finish just behind The Titan Games. The CW was steady with Whose Line Is It Anyway and Penn & Teller: Fool Us each scoring 0.2 in the demo.

ABC, NBC and Univision finished in a three-way tie for first among adults 18-49 in primetime, averaging 0.5 each. Fox was next at 0.4 with a night of reruns. CBS and Telemundo tied at 0.3, and The CW finished with a 0.2.

