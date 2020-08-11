TV Ratings: 'Titan Games' Ends With Steady Numbers

The NBC competition is the only original in a sea of reruns on the English-language broadcast networks Monday.

The finale of The Titan Games led NBC to a ratings win among adults 18-49 Monday night, pulling in numbers in line with its season-long performance. The show was also the sole original on the English-language broadcast networks amid a sea of clip shows and repeats.

The Titan Games closed its season with a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49, on par with its same-day average, and 3.55 million viewers, slightly below its season mark of 3.8 million. It also led all broadcast shows in primetime among adults18-34 and adults 25-54. An American Ninja Warrior rerun averaged 0.5 in adults 18-49 from 9 to 11 p.m., leading both hours in the demo.

ABC also got steady ratings from its clip show The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, scoring a 0.3 in adults 18-49 and 1.88 million viewers. The total audience was up slightly week to week. CBS, Fox and The CW all aired repeats, with an encore of The Neighborhood on CBS snagging the largest total audience of the night on broadcast — 3.75 million viewers.

NBC drew a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic to lead the broadcast nets. CBS and Univision tied for second place at 0.4, and ABC, Fox and Telemundo all averaged 0.3. The CW finished at 0.2.

