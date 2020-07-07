TV Ratings: 'Titan Games,' 'The Neighborhood' Stay in Front

Monday's broadcast ratings were pretty consistent with recent weeks, with NBC — led by The Titan Games — topping the adults 18-49 rankings and CBS' The Neighborhood leading in total viewers.

The Titan Games was even with last week on NBC, drawing a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.83 million viewers. The Wall aired a repeat but was still No. 1 in the 9 p.m. hour with a 0.6. Dateline likewise finished first at 10 p.m. with a 0.5 in the demo. NBC led the 18-49 standings on the broadcast networks for the seventh consecutive Monday.

NBC (3.46 million viewers) and CBS (3.43 million) finished in a virtual tie for the total-viewer lead in primetime. A rerun of The Neighborhood was the most watched show of the evening on broadcast with 4.2 million people tuning in.

The Bachelor Presents: The Greatest Seasons — Ever slipped a little in adults 18-49, averaging a 0.3 for ABC. The clip show held steady in viewers with 2.05 million. Whose Line Is It Anyway and Penn & Teller: Fool Us (both 0.2 in adults 18-49) were even with last week. Fox aired reruns.

NBC's 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 led primetime on the broadcast nets. Univision finished a close second at 0.5. CBS and Fox tied at 0.4, and ABC and Telemundo also tied at 0.3. The CW drew a 0.2.

