TV Ratings: 'Titan Games' Tops Memorial Day, Down Vs. Season 1

The NBC competition comes in well below its 2019 average, although the first run aired in the midst of the regular season.

The second season of The Titan Games opened to lower ratings on NBC, though it still led the broadcast networks in the adults 18-49 demographic on a fairly lightly Memorial Day.

The Dwayne Johnson-hosted competition series premiered with a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.42 million viewers, considerably below its season one same-day averages of 1.2 in the demo and 4.85 million viewers.

That's not a strictly apples-to-apples comparison, however, as the first season of The Titan Games aired in January and February 2019, when there are typically more people watching TV than at the end of May. A better comparison might be American Ninja Warrior, which occupied the same Monday slot for most of last summer. It averaged a 0.9 in adults 18-49 and 4.66 million viewers.

At 10 p.m., Songland posted a 0.5 in the demo and 2.34 million viewers for NBC, down from 0.7 and 3.8 million viewers behind The Voice last week.

The only other original show on the English-language networks Monday night was ABC's The Baker and the Beauty. Its 0.4 in the demo and 2.26 million viewers was even with last week. A repeat of The Neighborhood on CBS was the most-watched program in primetime with 3.64 million viewers.

NBC's 0.6 average in adults 18-49 led primetime, edging out 0.5s for ABC and Univision. Fox followed with a 0.4. CBS and Telemundo tied at 0.3, and The CW drew a 0.1.

