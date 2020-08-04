TV Ratings: NBC, Univision Tie for Demo Lead

The Titan Games remained in the No. 1 spot among adults 18-49 on Monday night, helping NBC tie for the primetime lead in the key ad demographic. Univision joined NBC atop the demo rankings, paced by the finale of Te Doy La Vida.

The Titan Games scored a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.71 million viewers, right in line with its season averages. It also finished in a virtual tie with a rerun of CBS' The Neighborhood (3.72 million) for the lead among total viewers on the broadcast networks.

A repeat of American Ninja Warrior: USA vs. the World averaged 0.5 and 2.65 million viewers, helping NBC claim at least a share of the 18-49 crown on broadcast for the 11th straight week — the entire summer season to date.

The finale of Te Doy La Vida earned a 0.5 in adults 18-49 for Univision, while Medicos and Como Tú No Hay Dos each averaged 0.4.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! drew a 0.3 in adults 18-49 and 1.72 million viewers for ABC, on par with its last airing two weeks ago. Whose Line Is It Anyway and Penn & Teller: Fool Us (both 0.2) were steady on The CW.

NBC and Univision each averaged a 0.5 among adults 18-49 in primetime (though NBC is likely ahead by a few hundredths of a point). CBS was close behind at 0.4, while ABC, Fox and Telemundo tied at 0.3. The CW averaged 0.2.

