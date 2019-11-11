'Titans' Renewed for Season 3 at DC Universe

The pickup comes as the niche service continues to add programming ahead of the launch of parent company WarnerMedia's broader platform HBO Max.

DC Universe's first original series is also the first to earn a third season.

The streaming service has renewed Titans for a third run to premiere in fall 2020. The pickup comes a few weeks ahead of the DC Comics show's second-season finale, which is scheduled for Nov. 29.

Like other streaming platforms, DC Universe doesn't release viewing figures for its series.

The pickup for Titans comes as DCU parent company WarnerMedia gears up for the launch of another streaming platform, the broader focused HBO Max, in May 2020. Another of DC Universe's originals, Doom Patrol, will have its second season run simultaneously on both services.

DC Universe continues to operate independently under the Warner Bros. TV umbrella. The service includes a huge comics library subscribers access via a proprietary reader and other community features in addition to original series and library content.

DCU will launch animated series Harley Quinn on Nov. 29 and recently ordered a "mixed media" series called BizarroTV that will showcase deep-cut characters from the DC catalog. The service also announced an initiative called DCYou Unscripted that will allow fans to pitch an unscripted series for the service.

Titans comes from Weed Road Productions and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. TV. Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns and Greg Berlanti developed the series and executive produce along with Greg Walker and Berlanti Productions' Sarah Schechter.