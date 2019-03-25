TNT, TBS Tap Facebook Watch Exec for Unscripted Post

Kristina Edwards will oversee development for the WarnerMedia cable channels as they ramp up efforts in the genre.

TNT and TBS have made a key hire as they look to expand their unscripted offerings.

The WarnerMedia-owned cable channels have tapped Kristina Edwards as vp unscripted series. Edwards comes to the company from Facebook Watch, where she had creative oversight of the digital platform's non-scripted projects, including Will Smith's Bucket List — Watch's biggest launch to date — and worked on developing the reboot of The Real World, among other shows.

Edwards will report to Michael Bloom, senior vp unscripted series and live programming, and work alongside Jenny Ramirez, vp unscripted, and Michelle Byars, director of unscripted. Prior to Facebook Watch, she was a development consultant for Fuse and was vp programming and development at MTV Networks from 2010-17.

"Kristina has distinguished herself with a successful track record of uncompromisingly bold and innovative series in addition to having an eye for creative talent," Bloom said Monday in a statement. "Not only is she driven by her passion for creative ideas, but she also understands how to evolve the content experience according to the needs of brands and audiences alike, which is also inherent in the way we create our shows. I've known Kristina for years, love her energy and experience. We are really excited to welcome her to our team."

Edwards' hire comes as TNT and TBS are ramping up their unscripted efforts — and as the executive ranks undergo a reshuffling following the close of AT&T's takeover of Time Warner, which created WarnerMedia.

On the programming front, both Drop the Mic and Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker's Wild moved to TNT from TBS in January to take advantage of the former's NBA audience. TNT will also air Chasing the Cure, a live medical-diagnosis show hosted by Ann Curry, later in the year. Both channels had been largely absent from the space prior to Drop the Mic and Joker's Wild debuting in 2017.

In the executive ranks, TBS' Brett Weitz recently became general manager of both channels as TNT's head of originals, Sarah Aubrey, moved into a similar post for WarnerMedia's upcoming streaming service. Both report to Kevin Reilly, chief creative officer for the streaming service and the two cablers and president of TNT and TBS.