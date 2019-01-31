TNT's Sarah Aubrey to Head Originals for WarnerMedia Streaming Service

Meanwhile, TBS' Brett Weitz has been promoted to general manager for both the comedy-focused cabler and TNT.

Kevin Reilly is formalizing his top executive leadership for the forthcoming WarnerMedia direct to consumer streaming platform.

The TBS and TNT executive, who was promoted in December to chief creative officer for the forthcoming platform, has tapped Sarah Aubrey to serve as head of originals. Meanwhile, TBS' Brett Weitz has been promoted to general manager for both the comedy-themed cable network and its Turner-owned sibling TNT.

Reilly made the announcement Thursday via an internal memo. Read that, below.

Today I am very pleased to announce two key executive moves to position us moving forward.

First relating to the new WarnerMedia streaming service, I’m naming my longtime colleague Sarah Aubrey to Head of Original Content, reporting to me. In this position Sarah will oversee all original series and feature films for the new service.

Sarah will collaborate closely with her counterparts across Turner, HBO and Warner Bros. as we prepare for launch later this year and soon build out a new slate of distinctive originals for the service. In addition, Sarah will continue to oversee her existing pipeline of TNT dramas during this transition.

Sarah and I have had a close working relationship since we collaborated on Friday Night Lights at NBC. She was one of my first recruits to join me at Turner, and her stellar evolution of the TNT brand as well as her reputation as a talent-friendly executive with great taste and finesse underscores the values we’ll prioritize on this new platform.

Secondly for Turner, Brett Weitz is being promoted to General Manager of TBS and TNT, reporting to me. In his new role Brett will oversee all scripted, and unscripted programming, as well as manage the networks’ scheduling, marketing and business affairs in close collaboration with Michael Quigley, Michael Engleman and Sandra Dewey.

The reinvigoration of the TBS brand under Brett’s leadership could not have delivered better results. From assembling a top-notch team to fostering relationships with established and emerging creative partners, Brett built TBS into a true force in original comedy with a series of ratings successes and awards.

Brett and I have established a shorthand and deep level of trust over the past four years and David and I are fully confident this level of execution will continue for both TBS and TNT.

Please join me in congratulating both Sarah and Brett!

Thanks,

Kevin