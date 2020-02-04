Tom Hiddleston to Star in Netflix Political Thriller

The 10-episode series is from the producers behind the streamer's 'Sex Education.'

Tom Hiddleston is returning to television.

The Night Manager alum and star of Disney+'s forthcoming Marvel spinoff series Loki will topline Netflix political thriller White Stork, a 10-episode drama from the producers behind the streamer's breakout Sex Education.

Here's the official logline: When James Cooper is selected to run for a seat in parliament, Asher Millan is sent to vet him for primetime. But she quickly uncovers potentially damaging secrets buried deep in James’ past. Secrets that will threaten to blow everything apart — his career, his marriage, even the powerful people backing his campaign. White Stork is a political thriller about the paradox of truth in a post-truth world.

Christopher Dunlop created the series, which is being directed by Kristoffer Nyholm. Eleven, the company behind Sex Education, is the studio.

White Stork brings Hiddleston back to television after he won a Golden Globe and picked up an Emmy nomination for his lead role in AMC's British limited series The Night Manager. He next reprises his Marvel Cinematic Universe role as Loki for Netflix rival streamer Disney+.

Hiddleston's casting arrives as Netflix is making a concerted global content push as it looks to expand subscribers while also competing stateside at the Emmys. The streamer, which has been on a cancellation streak of late, continues to re-evaluate its originals as it weighs if its $17 billion budget is better spent on new series or additional seasons of existing scripted originals.

Sex Education, meanwhile, launched its second season last month on Netflix and is awaiting word on a third.