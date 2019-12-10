Tom McCarthy Moves Overall TV Deal to Disney's Fox 21

Tom McCarthy has moved his overall deal.

The 13 Reasons Why exec producer and Spotlight Oscar winner has signed a multiple-year overall deal with Disney-owned Fox 21 TV Studios. Under the pact, financial terms of which were not immediately available, McCarthy will create, develop, direct and produce series for network, cable and streaming platforms.

McCarthy, who was previously housed at 13 Reasons Why producers Paramount TV, will bring his company, Slow Pony, into the Fox 21 fold. His head of development, Melissa Wells, will also make the move. She has been with the company for the past two years after previously serving on the scripted team at BBC America. This is McCarthy's second overall TV deal and arrives as YA breakout 13 Reasons Why is poised to wrap with its fourth and final season in 2020 on Netflix.

“We have been huge fans of Tom’s work for years, from his brilliant Spotlight to Up to 13 Reasons Why and most recently The Loudest Voice," said Fox 21 president Bert Salke. "As we look to be in business with creators at the absolute top of their games, of course his name came up again and again as someone everyone at Fox 21 was dying to work with. He’s a spectacularly talented filmmaker and writer and we can’t wait to get started.”

McCarthy co-wrote and directed Spotlight, which won a best picture Oscar in 2016. He recently wrapped Matt Damon's Stillwater and counts writing credits on animated feature Up as well as Showtime's recently concluded Roger Ailes miniseries The Loudest Voice. He next has Disney+ feature Timmy Failure due in 2020.

“I’m truly excited to be setting up shop at Fox 21, and I’m especially thankful to Bert for bringing me into the fold," McCarthy said. "Creatively, I think we are all looking for like-minded partners who are proven in their ability to execute at a high level, and I feel like that’s exactly what I’ve found with Bert and his talented team at Fox 21. I talked to Peter Rice about working together after making my first film, The Station Agent, and I’m thrilled it’s finally happening. I’ve had a great experience making films with Disney, and it’s an exciting time to parlay that into TV with Dana [Walden], Craig [Hunegs] and the extended Disney Television Studios family."

McCarthy is repped by Gersh and Frankfurt Kurnit.