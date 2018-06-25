Toni Collette, Merritt Wever, Kaitlyn Dever to Star in Netflix Mini 'An Unbelievable Story of Rape'

Lisa Cholodenko will direct the first three episodes of the limited series.

Netflix has set its cast for limited series An Unbelievable Story of Rape.

Toni Collette, Merritt Wever and Kaitlyn Dever have been tapped to star in the eight-episode limited series based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning article by the Marshall Project and ProPublica. Lisa Cholodenko will direct and exec produce the first three episodes.

The series tells the true story of Marie, a teenager who was charged with lying about having been raped, and the two female detectives who followed a twisting path to arrive at the truth. The series is written by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong, and also based on the This American Life radio episode, "Anatomy of Doubt."

Collette and Wever will play detectives whose lives become intertwined in their mutual pursuit of a possible serial rapist. Netflix and producers CBS Television Studios are keeping details of Dever's character under wraps.

The series is exec produced by Susannah Grant, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Cholodenko, Katie Couric, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman.

