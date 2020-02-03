Toni Collette to Star in Netflix Thriller 'Pieces of Her'

The actress returns to the streamer following her Golden Globe- and SAG Award-nominated role in 'Unbelievable.'

Toni Collette is staying at Netflix for her next series role.

The actress, coming off Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations for Unbelievable, will star in thriller Pieces of Her at the streamer. The eight-episode series is based on a novel of the same title by Karin Slaughter.

Pieces of Her centers on Andy Oliver and her mother, Laura (Collette). A random act of violence in their Georgia hometown sets off a chain of events that leaves Andy desperate for answers. She embarks on a dangerous journey that draws her toward the dark, hidden heart of her family.

The series boasts an all-woman creative team that includes writer and showrunner Charlotte Stoudt (Homeland, Fosse/Verdon), executive producers Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland, Mad Men) Bruna Papandrea (Big Little Lies, Sharp Objects) and director/executive producer Minkie Spiro (Dead to Me, Downton Abbey). Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver from Papandrea's Made Up Stories, Slaughter and Janice Williams are also executive producers.

Lovely, empathetic and modest, Collette's Laura is at first glance the perfect southern woman, devoted to her work as a speech pathologist and to her disaffected daughter, Andy. But when the ghosts of Laura's past put her life in danger, more than meets the eye is revealed.

Collette is an Emmy and Golden Globe winner for her lead role in Showtime's United States of Tara. She currently stars in Rian Johnson's Knives Out; other recent credits for the one-time Oscar nominee (for The Sixth Sense) include the BBC/Netflix series Wanderlust, CBS' Hostages and features Velvet Buzzsaw and Dream Horse, the latter due for release in May.

Netflix hasn't set a release date for Pieces of Her yet. The streamer gave the adaptation a straight-to-series order in early 2019. Author Slaughter's 19 novels have sold more than 35 million copies worldwide and have been translated into 37 languages.