'Tonight Show' Producer Katie Hockmeyer Named Head of NBC Late Night

The longtime Jimmy Fallon collaborator will now oversee all of the network's post-primetime shows.

NBC has a new head of late night.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon producer Katie Hockmeyer has been elevated to executive vp late night programming at the network. She will oversee The Tonight Show, Late Night With Seth Meyers, Saturday Night Live and new entry A Little Late With Lilly Singh.

Hockmeyer will guide programming strategy for the four shows and act as network liaison for all parts of NBC's late-night business, reporting to NBC Entertainment co-chairmen George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy. She takes over late-night responsibilities from longtime NBC exec Doug Vaughan, who was head of special programs and late night.

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Vaughan's responsibilities on specials have increased and he will now focus solely on that aspect of the business.

"It's exciting for these shows to have someone with Katie’s insight and experience, thinking day-in and day-out about how they can continue to grow and innovate," Cheeks and Telegdy said Thursday in a statement. "Our late-night programs are an indelible part of the NBC brand, and Katie's strong leadership, keen insight and deep institutional knowledge is exactly what we need to continue their incredible legacy well into the future."

Hockmeyer has been a key part of Fallon's production team since he began as host of Late Night in 2009. She moved with Fallon to The Tonight Show in 2014 and was showrunner for two years; she remained in charge of day-to-day production when Jim Bell came aboard as showrunner and executive in charge in fall 2018.

Hockmeyer is a five-time Emmy nominee and has won a Producers Guild Award for outstanding producer of live entertainment talk television. She began her career as an NBC page, then worked as an executive assistant in Lorne Michaels' office at SNL and under former NBC Entertainment chief Jeff Zucker.