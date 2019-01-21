'Tonight Show' Puts Trump's Border Wall Comments to Tune of Ariana Grande Song

The NBC late-night show pulled together a compilation of clips of the president speaking and put them in time to the singer's latest single, "7 Rings."

Monday's episode of NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon delivers a parody involving an unexpected pair: Donald Trump and Ariana Grande.

The show pulled together a compilation of clips of the president speaking in the style of Grande's latest single, "7 Rings," for its latest installment.

"I want it/ Don't got it/ You like/ My hair/ Well thanks/ I bought it/ I see it/ I like it/ I want it/ Can't get it," Trump "sings" in the spoof about his desire to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

President Trump releases his own version of Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" about the border wall pic.twitter.com/POoJDYO8wc — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) January 22, 2019

A version of this article originally appeared on Billboard.com.