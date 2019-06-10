TV Ratings: Tony Awards Fall to All-Time Lows

The Broadway honors slip by double digits in viewers vs. a year ago; ABC's Sunday game shows also drop significantly vs. their 2018 premieres.

The 73rd Tony Awards hit an all-time low in Sunday's ratings, falling below 6 million viewers for the first time. ABC's Sunday game shows also premiered to low numbers.

The CBS broadcast of the awards averaged 5.46 million viewers, down about 14 percent from the 2018 Tonys. The previous low for the awards was 6 million in 2012 and 2017.

The show also reached a low in adults 18-49 with a 0.8 rating, down from 1.0 a year ago.

On ABC, Celebrity Family Feud's season premiere took the biggest year-to-year hit: Its 1.0 in the 18-49 demographic was down 41 percent from 1.7 in 2018. The $100,000 Pyramid (0.9, -25 percent) suffered a smaller decline, and To Tell the Truth was steady in adults 18-49 at 0.8 and up year to year in viewers (4.49 million vs. 4.23 million).

The sixth game of the Stanley Cup Finals gave NBC a win for the night. It scored a 4.7 household rating in metered markets, NBC's best ever for a non-clinching Game 6 (the Boston Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1 to force a seventh game). It was up 17 percent in the preliminary numbers from Thursday's Game 5, which ended up with 5.45 million viewers in the final ratings.

The CW's Burden of Truth posted a 0.1 in the 18-49 demo, on par with its premiere a week earlier.

NBC led the night in adults 18-49 with a 1.6 rating, pending updates for its live NHL broadcast. ABC (0.8) beat out CBS (0.7) for second place. A night of reruns on Fox averaged 0.4, tying with Univision for fourth. Telemundo averaged 0.3 and The CW 0.1.

