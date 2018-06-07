'Scandal's' Tony Goldwyn to Star Opposite Uma Thurman in Netflix Drama 'Chambers'

Tony Goldwyn has booked his follow-up role to ABC's Scandal.

The actor (and director) has closed a deal to star opposite Uma Thurman in Netflix drama Chambers, marking a big change of pace from his days on a 22-episode broadcast show.

The 10-episode supernatural drama centers on a young heart attack survivor who becomes consumed by the mystery surrounding the heart that saved her life. However, the closer she gets to uncovering the truth about her donor's sudden death, the more she starts taking on the characteristics of the deceased — some of which are sinister.

Goldwyn will play Ben Lefevre, the father of the heart donor. Ben's warm charm and practical business acumen conceals a mystical bent that knows no bounds. He is the philanthropic owner of Annex Power. Ben's money is self-made, and he attributes a large portion of that to the Annex Foundation, a new-age spiritual center. After the death of his daughter, Becky, Ben becomes even more devoted to the cause.

Thurman stars as Nancy, Ben's wife and Becky's mother, who forges a hesitant relationship with the young recipient only to find out her daughter may not be as dead as she thought.

Chambers was created by Leah Rachel, who serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Wolfgang Hammer and Winnie Kemp for Turner-owned Super Deluxe, Stephen Gaghan via his Super Emotional banner and Akela Cooper (Grimm, The 100).

For Goldwyn, the casting reunites him with Gaghan after he starred in the latter's 2002 psychological thriller Abandon. The role marks his follow-up to President Fitzgerald Grant in the Shonda Rhimes-created drama Scandal, which wrapped in April after a seven-season run on ABC. He's repped by CAA, Untitled and Schreck Rose.