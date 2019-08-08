'Top Chef,' 'Project Runway' Producer Magical Elves Names Co-CEOs

Magical Elves, the prolific production company behind unscripted mainstays Top Chef, Project Runway and Nailed It!, has named Casey Kriley and Jo Sharon as co-CEOs.

Kriley and Sharon have held leadership positions at the company for some time, with Kriley most recently serving as COO and Sharon as chief creative officer. Their promotions come six months after Magical Elves founders Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz announced they were leaving the company.

"These past six months have only confirmed our instinct that Casey and Jo are the ideal duo to keep Magical Elves firing on all cylinders," said Arthur Smith, chairman of Tinopolis USA (which owns Magical Elves) and A. Smith and Co. "Individually, Casey and Jo have each been invaluable contributors to the success of Magical Elves, and together, they are an unstoppable force perfectly equipped to lead their tight-knit team as they produce the next generation of hit shows."

Kriley has been with Magical Elves since the company's inception in 2001. She was executive vp current programming before becoming COO, where she drives the mission, vision and values of the company in addition to overseeing current series. She's credited as an executive producer on Top Chef, Nailed It!, Project Runway, Top Chef Junior, All In With Cam Newton and a number of other shows Magical Elves has produced.

Sharon joined Magical Elves in 2010 as vp development and rose to chief creative officer, overseeing development of a slate of projects for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. She has developed Nailed It!, Sugar Rush and Chasing Cameron for Netflix along with Top Chef Junior, Oxygen's Cold Justice and In Defense Of and Time of Death for Showtime, among others.

"Magical Elves has an incredible legacy that we are privileged to continue with our impossibly talented colleagues," said Kriley and Sharon. "The magic of the organization has always been the people, and the team is in place and ready to grow our slate of aspirational programming with our signature brand of excellence."