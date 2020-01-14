'Tosh.0' Renewed for Four More Seasons at Comedy Central

Comedy Central continues to invest in Daniel Tosh.

The ViacomCBS-owned cable network has handed out a massive four-season, 80-episode renewal for Tosh.0 and signed the comedian to a sweeping overall deal. The pickup takes the viral video show through its 16th season in 2024; season 12 is due this year.

The overall deal will see the stand-up comic create and develop new projects for Comedy Central that could feature Tosh on camera as well as vehicles for others. Talks are currently underway for an unscripted series that Tosh would host and exec produce as well as a script deal for which he would serve as an exec producer.

What's more, Comedy Central will early this year launch a dedicated Tosh.0 YouTube channel that, if successful, would expand Tosh's reach even further. Comedy Central launched a Tosh.0 channel on Viacom-backed free streaming platform PlutoTV on Tuesday.

"It is a testament to Daniel’s creative genius and expertise as a producer that he can keep a series thriving for 16 seasons while juggling stand-up projects, touring, and new-series development,” said Comedy Central heads of originals Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen in a joint statement Tuesday. "Through this ​Tosh.0 extension and first-look deal with Daniel, we are excited to keep working with him for years to come.



Added Tosh: "I’m very excited and grateful! I just wish my parents got to see me reach this level of success. They’re both still alive, but they only have Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Apple TV and Quibi.”

The Pluto TV channel will feature episodes from the first three seasons of Tosh.0, with additional seasons to be added in time. It will join other Viacom properties on the platform including The Hills and RuPaul's Drag Race, among others.

On the linear network, ​Tosh.0 has ranked as the top original comedy Tuesdays among men 18-34 in every cable year since it launched.

The rare four-season renewal is not the first time the series has received a multiple-year pickup. Tosh.0 was renewed for three seasons back in 2018.

Tosh becomes the latest Comedy Central talent to sign an overall deal, joining Derek Waters (Drunk History) and Trevor Noah (The Daily Show), among others, as the cabler looks to lock up top stars after seeing many of its homegrown comedians land high-profile lucrative deals elsewhere (see Stephen Colbert, John Oliver).