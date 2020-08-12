'Tough as Nails' Renewed at CBS

CBS is hammering out another season for Tough as Nails.

The network has handed out a speedy second-season renewal for the reality competition series from The Amazing Race's Phil Keoghan.

"Tough as Nails stands out with its unique look and positive, heartfelt competitive spirit that showcases the strength, grit and determination of remarkable hardworking men and women,” said Thom Sherman, senior executive vp programming at CBS. “Under Phil Keoghan’s deft touch, the series has lived up to its name as a real summer workhorse for us, and we look forward to a second season with another extraordinary group of competitors."



Since its debut July 8, the series has regularly won its time period on Wednesdays, averaging 4.23 million total viewers.

Casting for season two is already under way in perhaps a sign of how urgently the network is looking to resume production on the series amid the coronavirus pandemic that continues to prevent cameras from rolling on most scripted series.

In addition to hosting Tough as Nails, Keoghan and Louise Keoghan and Anthony Carbone exec produce the series.