9:28am PT by Rick Porter
TV Ratings: 'Tough As Nails' Has Decent Premiere for CBS
CBS got decent numbers from the premiere of competition series Tough As Nails Wednesday night, leading the broadcast networks in both adults 18-49 and total viewers.
Tough As Nails, hosted by The Amazing Race's Phil Keoghan, averaged a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 4.07 million viewers over its two hours. It lost some viewers in its second hour, going from 4.2 million to 3.94 million, but it held steady in the 18-49 demographic and improved a little among adults 25-54.
The show's numbers were on par with those of CBS' other summer series, Game On, which is averaging a 0.6 in the demo and 3.52 million viewers thus far.
Fox's Ultimate Tag drew a 0.5 in the demo and 1.53 million viewers, even with its last airing two weeks ago. Agents of SHIELD was steady in adults 18-49 at 0.3 and ticked up slightly in viewers to 1.41 million. The CW's The 100 (0.1 in 18-49, 686,000 viewers) and Bulletproof (0.1, 407,000) also maintained their usual numbers.
CBS and Univision tied for the lead among adults 18-49 in primetime; both averaged 0.5 ratings. Fox and NBC also tied at 0.4, while ABC and Telemundo each earned a 0.3. The CW trailed with a 0.1.
Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.
Rick PorterRick.Porter@THR.com rickporter