TV Ratings: 'Tough as Nails,' 'United We Fall' Tie for Lead

ABC's United We Fall and CBS' Tough as Nails finished in a virtual tie as the most watched shows on the broadcast networks Wednesday night. They also tied for the lead among adults 18-49 with two Univision series, and the Spanish-language network led the key ad demographic in primetime.

United We Fall continued its steady performance for ABC, drawing a 0.5 rating among adults 18-49, even with last week, and 3.53 million viewers (vs. 3.71 million last week). Agents of SHIELD tied its season low in the 18-49 demo at 0.2 but inched up in total viewers to 1.32 million.

At CBS, Tough as Nails came in at 0.5 in adults 18-49 and 3.49 million viewers, vs. 0.4 and 3.44 million last week. The show's demo rating was its second-best of the season so far, behind a 0.6 for its premiere.

Univision's Te Doy La Vida and Como Tú No Hay Dos also recorded 0.5s among adults 18-49, while Medicos earned a 0.4.

Fox's Ultimate Tag was in line with last week, scoring a 0.3 in adults 18-49 and 1.14 million viewers. Following a rerun of The 100, the season finale of Bulletproof on The CW posted a 0.1 in the demo, on par with its usual numbers.

Univision's 0.5 average in the 18-49 demographic topped the broadcast networks in primetime. CBS, Fox and NBC finished in a three-way tie for second at 0.4. ABC and Telemundo also tied at 0.3, and The CW averaged 0.1.

