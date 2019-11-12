T.R. Knight Joins Kaley Cuoco's HBO Max Thriller

The 'Grey's Anatomy' alum will be a series regular on 'The Flight Attendant.'

HBO Max's thriller The Flight Attendant has brought another cast member on board.

Grey's Anatomy and Genius veteran T.R. Knight has joined the Kaley Cuoco-led series as a regular. He'll be part of a cast that also includes Sonoya Mizuno, Michiel Huisman, Colin Woodell and Griffin Matthews.

Based on a novel by Chris Bohjalian, The Flight Attendant stars Cuoco as the title character, Cassie, a woman who wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man — and no memory of what happened. Cuoco is also an executive producer via her Yes, Norman banner.

Knight will play Davey, Cassie's older brother, who gently disagrees with her life choices and is constantly frustrated that his sister remembers their childhood very differently than he does.

Following a five-season run on Grey's Anatomy, Knight appeared in both seasons of National Geographic's anthology Genius, playing J. Edgar Hoover in Einstein and Max Jacob in Picasso. He also leads the voice cast in Hulu's kids series The Bravest Knight; other credits include 11.22.63, The Good Wife and The Catch. He is repped by SDB Partners and Paul Hastings LLP.

The Flight Attendant comes from Warner Bros. TV and writer and showrunner Steve Yockey. He executive produces with Cuoco, co-showrunners Meredith Lavender and Marcie Ulin, prolific producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions and Susanna Fogel (The Spy Who Dumped Me), who is directing the first two episodes. Yes, Norman's Suzanne McCormack is a co-EP.

The series is one of more than 20 original series in the works at HBO Max, the WarnerMedia streaming platform that's set to launch in May 2020. Other series on tap for the service include a Gossip Girl update, comedic anthology Love Life, Ridley Scott sci-fi drama Raised by Wolves (which was initially set for TNT) and a Green Lantern series, also from Berlanti.