Tracey Wigfield Inks New Universal TV Overall Deal (Exclusive)

The '30 Rock' grad will develop new projects for the studio behind 'Great News.'

Tracey Wigfield is putting down roots at Universal TV.

The 30 Rock grad has signed a new multiyear overall deal with the studio for whom she created NBC's Great News. It is her latest pact with Universal TV.

"Yes, Tracey is wildly talented and collaborative. And yes, she’s a great storyteller who makes us laugh and cry. But, the best thing about Tracey is that she’s a nice girl from New Jersey who has introduced us all to her mom. We’re looking forward to continuing our relationship with both," Universal TV president Pearlena Igbokwe said Thursday in a statement.

Wigfield started her career on NBC and Universal TV's 30 Rock, sharing an Emmy for writing the series finale alongside creator and star Tina Fey. Following that, she joined the studio's Fox-turned-Hulu comedy The Mindy Project and Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral update. Wigfield created the critical-darling comedy Great News, executive produced by30 Rock's Fey and Robert Carlock, for NBC in 2017.

"I'm so excited to be able to continue my partnership with Universal, the studio that has been my home since the start of my career," said Wigfield. "I love working with Pearlena and her amazing, supportive team. Also, I really like the Universal commissary, especially when they have the baked potato bar."



During her six years on 30 Rock, Wigfield rose from writers' assistant to producer and earned six Emmy nominations for her work on the show. She is one of four women in Emmy history to take home a comedy writing statuette.

Wigfield joins a Universal TV stable that also includes the likes of Fey, Amy Poehler and Nahnatchka Khan.