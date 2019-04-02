Tracy Morgan Lays Into Jussie Smollett on 'Tonight Show'

"First of all, racist people don't be jumping nobody in the polar vortex. It's too cold. You be racist in the spring," the actor joked.

Tracy Morgan on Monday stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and while there, took a few shots at Empire actor Jussie Smollett.

The Last O.G. star joked that he had been recently hired to appear on the Fox hit Empire, with only a single caveat — don't "fake a hate crime."

Fallon asked, "You don't buy that story?" And Morgan replied, "Nah man! First of all, racist people don't be jumping nobody in the polar vortex. It's too cold. You be racist in the spring."

Smollett made headlines around the world when he claimed he was assaulted by two men in the early morning hours late January in Chicago. He claimed he was targeted for being a black, gay man and that his assailants were Donald Trump supporters. He was later arrested for allegedly lying to the police and faking a hate crime. However, and in a strange turn of events, all charges were dropped. Chicago police and the mayor were livid. President Trump said feds will investigate the decision.

"Racists don't be watching Empire," Morgan told Fallon. He also joked that the security footage from the time of the crime made no sense and that he couldn't believe Smollett still carried around a sandwich after the alleged assault. "I think it was pepperoni and cheese, I don't know."

