'Transformers' Animated Series Coming to Netflix

'War for Cybertron' will tell an origin story set in the Transformers universe as the streamer continues to expand its animation roster.

Netflix is headed to Cybertron.

The streaming behemoth has partnered with Hasbro for a new Transformers animated series, War for Cybertron, that will tell an origin story set in the universe of Autobots and Decepticons. It's set to premiere in 2020.

Digital studio Rooster Teeth (RWBY) will produce the series, with Polygon Pictures (Transformers: Robots in Disguise, Star Wars Resistance) serving as the animation studio. The show will feature a new animation style unseen in any previous Transformers animated series.

"In this Transformers origin story, we will explore the expansive universe of Cybertron in a way that audiences have never seen before — to the delight of both existing fans and those coming to the franchise for the first time," said John Derderian, director of anime for Netflix. "The Transformers brand is a global phenomenon, and we are thrilled to partner with Hasbro, Rooster Teeth and Polygon to bring this exciting new anime series to our members around the world on Netflix."

Franchise veteran FJ DeSanto (Transformers: Titans Return, Transformers: Power of the Primes) will serve as showrunner. Contributing writers include George Krstic, Gavin Hignight and Brandon Easton.

"We're thrilled to work with Rooster Teeth's new premium studio division to bring an all-new Transformers fan-oriented series to Netflix," said Tom Warner, senior vp for the Transformers franchise at Hasbro. "Transformers has a rich history of great storytelling, and War for Cybertron is an exciting new chapter in the Transformers universe."

War for Cybertron is the latest entry in Netflix's expanding animation library. The company is launching its own in-house animation studio and has signed Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch to a rich overall deal while continuing to acquire shows aimed at both kids and adults.

Netflix also made a huge deal with the family of late author Roald Dahl in November to produce "animated event series" based on a number of Dahl's works. It has acquired cult anime series Neon Genesis Evangelion, picked up a World War II-set series from A+E Studios and renewed Matt Groening's Disenchantment for two seasons. Animated anthology Love, Death & Robots, from David Fincher Deadpool's Tim Miller, is due to premiere in March.