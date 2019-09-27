'Transparent' Star Joins Bryan Cranston-Led Showtime Thriller (Exclusive)

Showtime's limited series Your Honor continues to add to an already deep cast.

Transparent star Amy Landecker is the latest addition to the Bryan Cranston-led legal thriller, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. She'll recur in a season-long arc as a detective who becomes entwined with the family of a New Orleans judge (Cranston). The show marks a reunion for Landecker and Cranston, as she recurred on the most recent season of Amazon's Sneaky Pete, which he co-created.

Landecker joins a cast that also includes Michael Stuhlbarg (Fargo, The Looming Tower), Hope Davis (Strange Angel, For the People) Carmen Ejogo (True Detective), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire), Hunter Doohan and Sofia Black-D'Elia. Production on the 10-episode series is set to begin this week.

Your Honor centers on Cranston's Michael Desiato, a respected judge in New Orleans whose son (Doohan) is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices. Landecker will play Nancy Costello, a detective assigned to investigate the murder of Michael's wife, Robin. In the course of her tireless investigation, Nancy becomes close to the family and uncovers information that could prove dangerous.

Your Honor is based on Israeli series Kvodo, created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach. Peter Moffat (the BBC's Criminal Justice, the basis for HBO's The Night Of) is the showrunner and has written several episodes. The series comes from CBS Television Studios and The Good Fight and Evil creators Robert and Michelle King via their King Size Productions (the couple has an overall deal at the studio). Edward Berger (Patrick Melrose) is directing the first three episodes.

Moffat and the Kings executive produce with King Size President Liz Glotzer, Cranston, Berger, Alon Aranya and Rob Golenberg of Scripted World and Cranston's Moonshot Entertainment partner James Degus.

Landecker is coming off Amazon's Transparent, whose musical finale debuted Friday on the streamer. Her credits also include The Handmaid's Tale, House, Revenge and LA to Vegas. She's repped by ICM.